2018-07-05 11:45:07 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave will drift westward across the Jamaica later today into tonight and be west of the island by tomorrow. A Trough is then expected to develop across the area.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Windy along coastal areas. This afternoon, expect windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms across western parishes. Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Windy with few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.

Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure System across the eastern Caribbean.