2018-07-09 09:46:37 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. It is expected to be linger across the region through to late Wednesday, thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to become the dominant feature.







24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny, hazy and windy conditions. This afternoon will be partly cloudy. Windy conditions will persists across the island.

Tonight will be mainly fair.



Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy conditions across the island.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered after showers and isolated thunderstorms. Windy conditions mainly across southern parishes.



Thursday : Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy conditions mainly across southern parishes.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl is moving across the Northeastern Caribbean Sea.