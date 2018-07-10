Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 10, 2018

2018-07-10 11:30:20 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave, which is the remnants of Beryl, is expected to move across the island today resulting in an increase in rainfall activity across most parishes especially during the afternoon.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across northern parishes. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Expect windy conditions along coastal areas. Tonight, expect linger showers and thunderstorms especially across sections of northern parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly western parishes.Windy

Thursday/ Friday: Mainly sunny morning and hazy morning. Partly cloudy and hazy afternoon. Windy

3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure System across the eastern caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 4, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, May 07, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday May 21,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday May 21,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday May 21,2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 6,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, July 5, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 3, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday June 27,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, June 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday June 25,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, June 21, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter