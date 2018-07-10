|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 10, 2018
2018-07-10 11:30:20 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave, which is the remnants of Beryl, is expected to move across the island today resulting in an increase in rainfall activity across most parishes especially during the afternoon.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across northern parishes. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Expect windy conditions along coastal areas. Tonight, expect linger showers and thunderstorms especially across sections of northern parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly western parishes.Windy
Thursday/ Friday: Mainly sunny morning and hazy morning. Partly cloudy and hazy afternoon. Windy
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure System across the eastern caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
