|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 11, 2018
2018-07-11 12:26:06 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave moving across Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to be west of Jamaica by this afternoon.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms. This afternoon , expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Windy conditions across southern parishes.
Tonight will be fair.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.
Friday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Saturday: Isolated showers during the afternoon.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service