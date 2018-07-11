Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 11, 2018

2018-07-11 12:26:06 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave moving across Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to be west of Jamaica by this afternoon.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms. This afternoon , expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Windy conditions across southern parishes.
Tonight will be fair.

Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.
Friday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Saturday: Isolated showers during the afternoon.

3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday June 5, 20185k
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday May 22,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 10, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 6,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, July 5, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 3, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday June 27,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, June 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday June 25,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, June 21, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter