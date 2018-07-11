2018-07-11 12:26:06 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave moving across Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to be west of Jamaica by this afternoon.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms. This afternoon , expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Windy conditions across southern parishes.

Tonight will be fair.



Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.

Friday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.

Saturday: Isolated showers during the afternoon.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.