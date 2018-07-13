2018-07-13 11:24:46 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica.The Trough is expected to linger across the island through to the Saturday, thereafter a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island. However, the presence of the Saharan Dust continues to limit rainfall activity. Additionally, a Low Level Jet Stream is across the central Caribbean will enhance the windy conditions especially along the south coast.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mainly sunny, hazy and windy. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy and hazy skies across most parishes. Windy along southern coastal areas.Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 34 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius..





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Saturday /Sunday: Mainly sunny, hazy and windy. Possible Isolated showers mainly across hilly interior sections of western parishes.



Monday: Sunny and hazy morning. Possible Isolated showers mainly across hilly interior sections of western parishes. Windy.







3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.