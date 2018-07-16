|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, July 16, 2018
2018-07-16 11:56:10 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island until tomorrow when a Tropical Wave becomes the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across section of central and western parishes. Expect windy conditions across southern coastal areas. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning and isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.Windy southern coastal areas.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning and partly cloudy afternoon across hilly inland areas.
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
