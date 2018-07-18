|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 18, 2018
2018-07-18 13:01:32 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. It will continue to drift westward and be west of the island by tonight. Then a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island producing generally fair and windy conditions.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect mainly sunny and hazy conditions. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy and hazy with windy conditions especially along coastal areas of the island.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Thursday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Windy
Friday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of eastern parishes. Windy
Saturday: Mainly sunny and windy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
