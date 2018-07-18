2018-07-18 13:01:32 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. It will continue to drift westward and be west of the island by tonight. Then a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island producing generally fair and windy conditions.







24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect mainly sunny and hazy conditions. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy and hazy with windy conditions especially along coastal areas of the island.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Thursday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Windy



Friday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of eastern parishes. Windy



Saturday: Mainly sunny and windy.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.