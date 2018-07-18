Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 18, 2018

2018-07-18 13:01:32 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. It will continue to drift westward and be west of the island by tonight. Then a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island producing generally fair and windy conditions.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny and hazy conditions. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy and hazy with windy conditions especially along coastal areas of the island.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Thursday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Windy

Friday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of eastern parishes. Windy

Saturday: Mainly sunny and windy.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday June 5, 20185k
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday May 22,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, July 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 13,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 10, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 6,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, July 5, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 3, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday June 27,2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter