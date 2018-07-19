2018-07-19 13:06:02 | ( Comments)

There is a weak Trough across Jamaica. This Trough is expected to linger ahead of a Tropical Wave which is expected to move across the island on Friday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was a mainly sunny and hazy morning. This afternoon, expect possible isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and southwestern parishes while windy along southern coastal areas. Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Friday: Sunny and hazy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.



Saturday. Sunny, hazy and windy morning. Possible isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across some hilly interior sections of western parishes.



Sunday: Mainly sunny and windy morning. Possible isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.







3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge remains across the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.

