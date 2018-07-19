Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, July 19, 2018

2018-07-19 13:06:02 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a weak Trough across Jamaica. This Trough is expected to linger ahead of a Tropical Wave which is expected to move across the island on Friday.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was a mainly sunny and hazy morning. This afternoon, expect possible isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and southwestern parishes while windy along southern coastal areas. Tonight will be mainly fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Friday: Sunny and hazy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

Saturday. Sunny, hazy and windy morning. Possible isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across some hilly interior sections of western parishes.

Sunday: Mainly sunny and windy morning. Possible isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge remains across the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
CAP

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, May 29, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday June 27,2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, July 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 13,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 10, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 6,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, July 5, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 3, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter