Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, July 23, 2018
2018-07-23 10:07:07 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. It will persist across the island until midweek when a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the area.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect mainly sunny and hazy conditions. In the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Thursday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure System across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
