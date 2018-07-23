2018-07-23 10:07:07 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. It will persist across the island until midweek when a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the area.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect mainly sunny and hazy conditions. In the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.



Thursday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a High Pressure System across the Gulf of Mexico.