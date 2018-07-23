Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, July 23, 2018

2018-07-23 10:07:07 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. It will persist across the island until midweek when a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the area.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny and hazy conditions. In the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Thursday: Morning showers across northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure System across the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, July 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, July 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 13,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 10, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 6,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, July 5, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter