Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 24, 2018

2018-07-24 12:23:20 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to gradually weaken throughout today and a High Pressure Ridge builds across the island on Wednesday.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect possible showers across sections of eastern parishes, elsewhere mainly sunny and hazy. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas and especially across western parishes.

Thursday: Possible morning showers across eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Friday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean and is expected to move across Jamaica early on Thursday.
A High Pressure Ridge remains across the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

