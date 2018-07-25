2018-07-25 12:28:23 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. It will drift westward and be west of the island by this evening. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature and influence the weather conditions across Jamaica.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning is partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of western parishes.

Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Thursday: Morning showers across eastern parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of northern parishes.



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.