Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 30, 2018
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough will linger across the island until late Monday morning when a Tropical Wave will become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Wednesday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorm across sections of central and western parishes.
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
