There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough will linger across the island until late Monday morning when a Tropical Wave will become the significant feature.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.









3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Tuesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.



Wednesday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorm across sections of central and western parishes.



Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.





3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.