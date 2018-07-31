|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 31, 2018
2018-07-31 16:58:42 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island this afternoon.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning had isolated showers across northeastern parishes. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Tonight, expect partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Wednesday/ Thursday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorm across sections of central and western parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.
3-Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge north of the Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
