Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, August 2, 2018

2018-08-02 13:01:26 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica and influence the weather conditions for the next two days. On Saturday, a Tropical Wave will move across the island.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western parishes.

Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of western parishes.

Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, May 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, May 29, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday June 27,2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, August 3, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 31, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 25, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, July 23, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, July 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, July 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, July 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 13,2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter