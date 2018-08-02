2018-08-02 13:01:26 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica and influence the weather conditions for the next two days. On Saturday, a Tropical Wave will move across the island.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.







3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western parishes.



Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of western parishes.



Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:



There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.