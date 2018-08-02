|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, August 2, 2018
2018-08-02 13:01:26 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica and influence the weather conditions for the next two days. On Saturday, a Tropical Wave will move across the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western parishes.
Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of western parishes.
Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
