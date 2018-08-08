2018-08-08 12:30:46 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge builds across Jamaica. This High Pressure Ridge builds across the island and lingers through to Friday. A surge in wind speed associated with a Low Level Jet Stream will continue to maintain windy conditions across the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was mainly sunny and windy.

This afternoon, expect possible isolated showers across sections of western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy. Tonight will be mainly fair. Windy along southern coastal areas.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across most parishes. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:



A Tropical Wave is across the eastern Caribbean.