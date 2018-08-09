|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, August 9, 2018
2018-08-09 16:08:46 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge will remain across the island until tomorrow when a Tropical Wave moves across the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was mainly sunny and hazy.
This afternoon, expect partly cloudy, hazy and windy conditions. Tonight will be mainly Fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Mainly sunny and hazy morning. Partly cloudy afternoon with few isolated showers across south central parishes. Windy.
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes. Windy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Tropical Wave is across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
