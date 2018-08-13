2018-08-13 09:29:49 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave will move across the island during the course of today. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to linger across the island for the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect morning showers mainly across eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Windy.

Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Tuesday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated showers afternoon and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.



Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across section of central and western parishes. Windy.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge north of the Caribbean and extends into the Gulf of Mexico.

There is another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean islands.

CAP