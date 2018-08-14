|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday August 14, 2018
2018-08-14 12:30:40 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
Trough across Jamaica.The Trough is expected to linger across the island for the next few days and influence the weather conditions.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect showers mainly across northeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy.
Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated showers afternoon and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Expect windy conditions.
Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly central and western parishes. Expect windy conditions.
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated showers across hilly inland areas of most parishes. Windy along southern coastal areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Trough across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
