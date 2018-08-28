2018-08-28 12:30:55 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A surface Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island another for few days ahead of another Tropical Wave. Meanwhile, strongs winds are expected to continue across southern parishes due to the presence of a Low Level Jet Stream south of Jamaica.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect showers across sections of eastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Windy conditions across southern coastal areas. Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms especially across western parishes.



Thursday / Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave is across the central Caribbean and is expected to move across Jamaica Thursday into Friday.