|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, August 28, 2018
2018-08-28 12:30:55 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A surface Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island another for few days ahead of another Tropical Wave. Meanwhile, strongs winds are expected to continue across southern parishes due to the presence of a Low Level Jet Stream south of Jamaica.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect showers across sections of eastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Windy conditions across southern coastal areas. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms especially across western parishes.
Thursday / Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Tropical Wave is across the central Caribbean and is expected to move across Jamaica Thursday into Friday.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service