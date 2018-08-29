|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, August 27, 2018
2018-08-29 10:29:01 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to drift west of the island tonight into tomorrow morning. A Trough will then become the significant feature. Additionally, a Low-Level Jet Stream south of the island will continue to produce windy conditions especially along southern coastal areas.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, while mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy along southern coastal areas.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston today is 25 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 26 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Windy along southern coastal areas.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across western parishes. Windy along southern coastal areas.
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and eastern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Trough across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
