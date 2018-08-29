|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 29, 2018
2018-08-29 10:37:24 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. It will remain across the island until Friday when a Tropical Wave is expected to move into the vicinity and influence the weather conditions across the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect showers across sections of northeastern parishes.
This afternoon, expect isolated and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes. While windy along southern coastal areas.
Tonight will befair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Friday: Morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
