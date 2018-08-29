2018-08-29 10:37:24 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. It will remain across the island until Friday when a Tropical Wave is expected to move into the vicinity and influence the weather conditions across the island.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect showers across sections of northeastern parishes.

This afternoon, expect isolated and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes. While windy along southern coastal areas.

Tonight will befair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Friday: Morning showers across sections of eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.