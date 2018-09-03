|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 28, 2018
2018-09-03 12:16:31 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a lingering Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean Basin. A gradual increase in afternoon shower activity is expected Thursday through to Saturday as a Tropical Wave approaches the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and southern sections of the island.
Tonight there will be lingering showers across southwestern sections of the island.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is25 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Friday/Saturday: Morning showers across northern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon with isolated shower activity across western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Trough across the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.
JCS/NRS
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
