2018-09-04 12:30:30 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. It is expected to move across Jamaica this afternoon.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, Expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes.

This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Thursday / Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Tropical Storm Gordon heading for the northern Gulf Coast of the USA and expected to make landfall tonight.