Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, September 5, 2018
2018-09-05 12:31:44 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. The slow moving Tropical Wave is across Jamaica and is expected to be west of the island by tomorrow morning. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to linger in the general vicinity of the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.
In the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 25 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 25 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Friday/Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Tropical Storm Gordon heading for the northern Gulf Coast of the USA and expected to make landfall tonight.
CAP
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Video
