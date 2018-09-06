|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, September 6, 2018
2018-09-06 12:14:21 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. It should drift west away from the island through today. A High Pressure Ridge is then expected to briefly build across Jamaica on Friday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes while partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially across sections of central and western parishes.Tonight, expect fair conditions.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday/Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.
Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service