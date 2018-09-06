2018-09-06 12:14:21 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. It should drift west away from the island through today. A High Pressure Ridge is then expected to briefly build across Jamaica on Friday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes while partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms especially across sections of central and western parishes.Tonight, expect fair conditions.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday/Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.

Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean.