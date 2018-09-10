2018-09-10 11:31:32 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island into tonight. A High Pressure Ridge then builds temporarily across the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon there will be widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.





Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 24 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Tropical Storm Isaac is located about 2240 km east of the Windward Islands.