Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, September 11, 2018

2018-09-11 12:10:56 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica for the next few days.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego today is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Tropical Storm Isaac located 1420 km east of the Lesser Antilles.
An area of disturbed weather across the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a medium chance of development over the next 5 days.

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, June 18, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

