Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, September 13, 2018
2018-09-13 11:30:09 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island through to the weekend when Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to move into the vicinity of the island and influence the weather conditions.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across northeastern parishes. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the night especially across eastern parishes.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy morning with intermittent showers across most parishes. Widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds across the island.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Tropical Storm Isaac is located about 170 km east of Dominica and 205 km east southeast of Guadeloupe.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
