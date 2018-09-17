|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, September 17, 2018
2018-09-17 08:00:23 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
The Remnants of Isaac are moving across Jamaica. It is expected to continue producing periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes into Tuesday. Gusty winds are also expected along coastal areas.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect intermittent showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. This afternoon will experience periods of showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. While windy along the south coast. Tonight, expect lingering showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy along coastal areas.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Mintego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Expect gusty winds across coastal areas.
Wednesday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy along the south coast.
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of western parishes. Windy across southern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There are no other significant weather features across the Caribbean basin at this time.
CAP
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
