Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, September 18, 2018
2018-09-18 12:25:29 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
An area of Low Pressure west of Jamaica. It is associated with the remnants of Isaac will continue to influence weather conditions across Jamaica for much of today. Expect conditions to gradually improve tonight into tomorrow as the area of Low Pressure drifts further westward.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect mostly cloudy with outbreaks of showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of some eastern and northern parishes This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across sections of eastern parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday:Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.
Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly western parishes. Expect windy conditions along southern coastal areas.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
