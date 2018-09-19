|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, September 19, 2018
2018-09-19 12:31:26 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High-Pressure Ridge building across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the central Caribbean until Friday when a Tropical Wave enters the central Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Windy conditions across southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday : Mainly sunny morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across western parishes. Windy across southern parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service