2018-09-19 12:31:26 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High-Pressure Ridge building across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the central Caribbean until Friday when a Tropical Wave enters the central Caribbean.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Windy conditions across southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday : Mainly sunny morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across western parishes. Windy across southern parishes.



Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.



Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.