|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 21, 2018
2018-09-24 09:01:30 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave approaching Jamaica. It is expected to move across the island tomorrow and influence the weather conditions. Thereafter, a Trough will become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect showers across sections of some eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy conditions are also expected.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes. WIndy along coastal areas.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.
Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.
TCR
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service