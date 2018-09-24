2018-09-24 09:08:17 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across Jamaica over the next few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is no significant rainmaker across the Caribbean at this time.