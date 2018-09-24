|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday,September 24, 2018
2018-09-24 09:08:17 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across Jamaica over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is no significant rainmaker across the Caribbean at this time.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service