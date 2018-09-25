Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, September 24, 2018

2018-09-25 11:36:23


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island for another few days.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. The afternoon will see widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across north-central and southwestern parishes

Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes.

Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes.




Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is no significant rainmaker across the Caribbean at this time.

