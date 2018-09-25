2018-09-25 11:36:23 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island for another few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mainly sunny. The afternoon will see widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across north-central and southwestern parishes



Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes.



Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes.









Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is no significant rainmaker across the Caribbean at this time.