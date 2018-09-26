2018-09-26 12:22:09 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across the northern Caribbean including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain in the vicinity of the island for the remainder of the week.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes; Mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Tonight, will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Isolated morning showers eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Saturday: Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Tropical Storm Kirk has regenerated and is now 755 km east of Barbados.