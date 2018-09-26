Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, September 26, 2018

2018-09-26 12:22:09 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across the northern Caribbean including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain in the vicinity of the island for the remainder of the week.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes; Mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Tonight, will be mainly fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Isolated morning showers eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Saturday: Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Tropical Storm Kirk has regenerated and is now 755 km east of Barbados.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 9,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, September 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday,September 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, September 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, September 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, September 13, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, September 17, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, September 13, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, September 11, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter