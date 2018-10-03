|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, October 4, 2018
2018-10-03 08:51:28 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain just west of the island through to the weekend as a broad area of Low Pressure develops slowly across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. A gradual increase in cloud cover, showers and thundershowers is to be expected for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, isolated showers across sections of some eastern and northern parishes is to be expected while partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Tonight will see lingering showers across some southern and eastern parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Thursday: Expect morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Friday: Expect morning showers across eastern parishes. Widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Saturday: Expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Trough across the eastern Caribbean induced by Hurricane Leslie.
There is also a Tropical Wave moving across the eastern Caribbean.
TCR
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
