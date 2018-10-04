2018-10-04 12:40:58 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is an area of Low pressure across the western Caribbean. The area of Low pressure is expected to generate unstable weather conditions across Jamaica until Saturday.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will see periods of showers mainly across southern parishes.

In the afternoon, expect a period of showers and thunderstorms across the island. Windy especially across southern coastal areas.

Tonight will see lingering showers across most parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms across the island. Windy conditions mainly across southern coastal areas.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the island. Windy conditions mainly across southern coastal areas.

Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean Sea.