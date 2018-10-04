|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 4, 2018
2018-10-04 12:40:58 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is an area of Low pressure across the western Caribbean. The area of Low pressure is expected to generate unstable weather conditions across Jamaica until Saturday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will see periods of showers mainly across southern parishes.
In the afternoon, expect a period of showers and thunderstorms across the island. Windy especially across southern coastal areas.
Tonight will see lingering showers across most parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Widespread showers and thunderstorms across the island. Windy conditions mainly across southern coastal areas.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the island. Windy conditions mainly across southern coastal areas.
Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean Sea.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service