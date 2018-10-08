2018-10-08 13:14:29 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge building across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is will to remain across the island until Wednesday when a Tropical Wave is expected to influence the weather conditions across the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly northern and eastern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Wednesday/ Thursday: Morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Tropical Storm Michael is located 145 km east of Cozumel, Mexico.



There is a Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean.