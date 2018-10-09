|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 9, 2018
2018-10-09 12:45:08 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across Jamaica until Wednesday when a Tropical Wave enters the central Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect solated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday/Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly acoss northern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Hurricane Michael located about 680 km south of Panama City, Florida.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
