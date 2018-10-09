2018-10-09 12:45:08 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across Jamaica until Wednesday when a Tropical Wave enters the central Caribbean.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect solated showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday/Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly acoss northern parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Hurricane Michael located about 680 km south of Panama City, Florida.