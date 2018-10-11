2018-10-11 11:37:38 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is being induced by an area of low pressure south of Jamaica. This feature is expected to influence weather conditions across the island for the next few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday/Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean