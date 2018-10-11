|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 11, 2018
2018-10-11 11:37:38 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is being induced by an area of low pressure south of Jamaica. This feature is expected to influence weather conditions across the island for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday/Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service