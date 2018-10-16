2018-10-16 13:01:23 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island through to tomorrow. By Thursday, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Friday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across southwestern parishes. Windy.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A weakening Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.

A broad area of Low Pressure near Honduras.