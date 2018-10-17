2018-10-17 09:38:32 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. It is to be west of the island this afternoon. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island.

Expect an increase in windy conditions mainly along coastal areas going into the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas of most parishes.

Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Thursday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.



Friday: Possible morning showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across southwestern parishes. Windy.



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes, sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.

A High Pressure Ridge is north of the Caribbean.