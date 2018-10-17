Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, October 17, 2018

2018-10-17 09:38:32 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica. It is to be west of the island this afternoon. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island.
Expect an increase in windy conditions mainly along coastal areas going into the weekend.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas of most parishes.
Tonight will be fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Friday: Possible morning showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across southwestern parishes. Windy.

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes, sunny elsewhere. Partly cloudy afternoon. Windy.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
A High Pressure Ridge is north of the Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, July 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, October 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 9, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, October 5, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 4, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, October 4, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday,October 2, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, September 26, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter