2018-10-18 12:06:37 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. A Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island late Friday into Saturday. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to become the significant feature.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northeast parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across southern parishes. Windy



Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy and windy afternoon.



Sunday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Windy



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.