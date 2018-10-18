|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 18, 2018
2018-10-18 12:06:37 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. A Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island late Friday into Saturday. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northeast parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across southern parishes. Windy
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy and windy afternoon.
Sunday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Windy
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
