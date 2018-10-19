2018-10-19 09:30:09 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. It is expected to move across Jamaica this afternoon.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy conditions across southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Saturday/Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy.

Monday: Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.