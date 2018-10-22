|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 22, 2018
2018-10-22 09:22:56 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It will linger across the region through to mid week. Thereafter a Frontal System is expected to induce a Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies across hilly inland areas. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.
Wednesday/ Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
There is a Frontal System across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
