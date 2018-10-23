|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 23, 2018
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a high pressure ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It is expected to remain across the region until late tomorrow evening when a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday/ Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.
