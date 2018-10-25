2018-10-25 15:30:22 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island for the next three days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes.

Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday/Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.

Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.