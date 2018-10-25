|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 25, 2018
2018-10-25 15:30:22 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday/Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes.
Sunday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
