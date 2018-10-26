|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, October 26, 2018
2018-10-26 09:18:28 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the western Caribbean for the next few days. A Frontal System is expected to move into the western Caribbean on Monday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy with few isolated showers across sections of some western parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST:
Saturday/Sunday: Mainly sunny morning .Isolated afternoon showers across hilly interior areas of central parishes. .
Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across the Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
