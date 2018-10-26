2018-10-26 09:18:28 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the western Caribbean for the next few days. A Frontal System is expected to move into the western Caribbean on Monday.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy with few isolated showers across sections of some western parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST:

Saturday/Sunday: Mainly sunny morning .Isolated afternoon showers across hilly interior areas of central parishes. .

Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Stationary Front across the Bahamas.