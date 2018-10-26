Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, October 26, 2018

2018-10-26 09:18:28 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the western Caribbean for the next few days. A Frontal System is expected to move into the western Caribbean on Monday.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy with few isolated showers across sections of some western parishes.


3-DAY FORECAST:
Saturday/Sunday: Mainly sunny morning .Isolated afternoon showers across hilly interior areas of central parishes. .
Monday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across western parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across the Bahamas.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 29, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, September 6, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, September 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 25, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 23, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 22, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, October 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, October 17, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, October 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 9, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter