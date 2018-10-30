2018-10-30 12:07:34 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until Wednesday.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across section of southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across

central and western parishes during the afternoon.

Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across northwestern parishes.

Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a dissipating Stationary Front across the northern Caribbean.