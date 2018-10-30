Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 30, 2018

2018-10-30


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until Wednesday.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across section of southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across
central and western parishes during the afternoon.
Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across northwestern parishes.
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a dissipating Stationary Front across the northern Caribbean.

