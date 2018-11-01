2018-11-01 11:54:01 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island through to the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, please expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across northwestern and hilly inland areas.

Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.