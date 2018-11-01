Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 1, 2018

2018-11-01 11:54:01 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. It is expected to linger across the island through to the weekend.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, please expect partly cloudy across eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across northwestern and hilly inland areas.
Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 2, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 25, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, October 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 25, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 23, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 22, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, October 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, October 18, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, October 17, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter